Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant during Brooklyn Nets practice
- Updated: December 21, 2020
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving honored late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant during a team practice.
Kyrie with the Kobe practice shirt 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CC80KAQHOR
— Oruny (@OrunyChoi) December 21, 2020
The Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna passed away in horrific helicopter accident earlier this year.
Irving, 28, recently unveiled a new rap song to honor the pair.
Of course, Irving looked up to the elder Bryant a ton. The point guard saw the elder Bryant like a role model and older brother.
Lately, Irving has been out of sorts for his handling of media sessions. The immature acts has drawn plenty of criticism. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went as far as to suggest that Bryant would have been unhappy with the 2016 champion’s actions.
Now, Irving is focused on having a resurgent 2020-21 season. The veteran has career averages of 22.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.