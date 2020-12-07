   Kyrie Irving pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant in new unreleased song - Lakers Daily
Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving paid tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an unreleased song.

The two passed away in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year.

Irving was very emotional after the elder Bryant passed away.

The elder Bryant meant so much to the basketball world, and he and his daughter are dearly missed.

As for Irving, he is looking to bring the Nets to the NBA Finals this season.

Last year, Irving appeared in just 20 games due to injury. However, he did average 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to kick off on Dec. 22.