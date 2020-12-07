Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving paid tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an unreleased song.

The two passed away in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year.

Kyrie’s new rap song: "I’m painting lifes canvas, I’m moving like an artist. Similar to my progress, I’m on a team full of martyrs. Paradise is Mamba, throwing peace to Gianna." (h/t @ScoopB ) pic.twitter.com/uVmtgsnib4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 7, 2020

Irving was very emotional after the elder Bryant passed away.

The elder Bryant meant so much to the basketball world, and he and his daughter are dearly missed.

As for Irving, he is looking to bring the Nets to the NBA Finals this season.

Last year, Irving appeared in just 20 games due to injury. However, he did average 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to kick off on Dec. 22.