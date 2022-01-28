John Wall’s latest social media activity hints at desire to be traded to Lakers for Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets guard John Wall liked a tweet that showed Skip Bayless explaining why he would trade Russell Westbrook for Wall.

The Los Angeles Lakers could be looking to move Westbrook at the trade deadline, and Wall is one of the few players L.A. might be able to get in exchange for Westbrook.

.@RealSkipBayless would trade John Wall for Russell Westbrook: "It's classic addition by subtraction. Don't you want out from under Westbrook? John Wall is less threatening to your mix than Russ." pic.twitter.com/c5Un7YKbMx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 25, 2022

The Lakers are just 24-25 this season after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Westbrook has not been himself this season, and a lot of people think he doesn’t fit well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook is averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite Westbrook’s struggles, it’s tough to know for sure whether or not Wall would be an upgrade. The veteran guard has not played this season, and it’s unclear how much gas he has left in the tank.

Wall, a five-time All-Star, appeared in 40 games for Houston in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The University of Kentucky product has dealt with injuries the past few seasons, as he’s played in just 72 games since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

While Wall may want out of Houston to get a chance to play with the Lakers, it’s unclear if Los Angeles is going to make a move for him at this time.