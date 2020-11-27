It is no secret that Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma hears his critics.

After Kuzma endured down season in the 2019-20 campaign, fans across social media seemed to beg the franchise to trade the young forward.

In a new Puma advertisement, Kuzma showed that he is willing to work through the noise.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Kuzma said in the ad before listing numerous critical messages and tweets. “But no one talks about the mental toll of expectation. Yeah, I hear you. I hear the chatter. ‘He’s not good enough. He’s not worth it. Trade him.’ “Nowadays, everyone wants to be a critic. But here you go. Let’s take a walk in my shoes.”

Kuzma then proceeds to begin an intense to show that he is ready to live up to the expectations for him.

“For every failure, for every trial, for every negative comment, thanks for the motivation,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma has gotten some unnecessary criticism in his time with the Lakers, but he still played a crucial role in their NBA title run last season.

He seems more motivated than ever to prove his importance to the team this coming season.