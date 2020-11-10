Could Kyle Kuzma be on the move?

The Los Angeles Lakers forward tweeted a cryptic message that has led fans to speculate that he has found out about a trade.

Kuzma, 25, has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.

Here is the sequence of tweets from Kuzma and fans:

Hahahahahahahahahaha — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 10, 2020

U got traded — LeBurg🦃 (@BBurginsESPN) November 10, 2020

i hope you like detroit, kuz — 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙚 👑 (@YoungMace22) November 10, 2020

idk but he could’ve just got trade news i remember blake griffin did something similar😂 — champs (@dlo16__) November 10, 2020

While there is no reported deal, it is always fun for fans to stir the pot about potential rumors.

For example, the Detroit reference almost certainly refers to Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, who has been rumored to be on the Lakers’ wish list this offseason.

Still, Kuzma played an important bench role and helped the Lakers win the NBA title this season. So it would certainly take a lot for them to trade a young and promising player.

For his career, Kuzma averages 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.