The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams linked to Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo.

However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN doesn’t believe the Lakers should trade Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and a future pick for the two-time All-Star.

Windhorst saying that Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, and a first is too much for Oladipo lmao. I have never wanted him to be right more than right now. Vic’s value has to be in hell if this is too much. pic.twitter.com/0QKfweFwqD — Black Lives Matter (@Freak_Ke) October 19, 2020

“That’s too much,” Windhorst said when he heard a proposal of Green and Kuzma for Oladipo. “I mean, I don’t think I want to give up Green and Kuzma.”

Oladipo, 28, is set to become a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.

The guard returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon injury in January. He didn’t look as explosive as he has looked in the past.

During the 2019-20 regular season, Oladipo averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He put up similar stats in the first round of the 2020 playoffs as the Pacers got swept by the Miami Heat.

Still, Oladipo is star when he’s at his peak. The veteran collected 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals during the 2017-18 season.

As for Kuzma, he has a ton of potential. The 25-year-old forward put up 18.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.5 assists during the 2018-19 season. However, his production declined after superstar Anthony Davis arrived in Los Angeles.

Green, 33, is one of the most respected veterans in the league. The sharpshooter has three championships from three different franchises under his belt.