- Lakers legend roasts underwhelming 2021 Slam Dunk Contest
- Anthony Davis’ emphatic reaction to Stephen Curry winning NBA 3-Point Contest
- LeBron James issues surprising response on whether or not he’ll be getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Donovan Mitchell claps back at LeBron James after his comments about Utah Jazz
- Rockets guard Victor Oladipo seen rocking Lakers jersey via social media
- Gary Payton discusses being Kobe Bryant’s big brother while he was going through rape case in Denver
- LeBron James takes direct aim at Republican-backed legislation meant to restrict voter access
- Giannis Antetokounmpo issues bold 4-word reaction to being on Team LeBron with Stephen Curry
- Report: Lakers have ‘expressed interest’ in Blake Griffin after buyout with Pistons
- Lakers admit LeBron James is ‘pretty banged up’ heading into All-Star break
Lakers legend roasts underwhelming 2021 Slam Dunk Contest
-
- Updated: March 8, 2021
The 2021 Slam Dunk Contest is in the books, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson felt like it left much to be desired.
New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers competed for the slam dunk title on Sunday.
TBH this wasn’t the most exciting Slam Dunk competition I’ve ever seen. 🤷🏾♂️
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2021
Toppin and Simons advanced to the championship round, but neither had a dunk that was particularly impressive or awe-inspiring.
Simons, a 6-foot-4 guard, is in his third season in the NBA. With C.J. McCollum out for the Blazers, Simons has gotten more playing time, and he has maximized the opportunity by shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range on the season.
Toppin, a 6-foot-9 big man, hasn’t gotten to play much for the Knicks, but is thought to have plenty of potential as an impact player in the future.
His Knicks are currently exceeding expectations, as they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record.