The 2021 Slam Dunk Contest is in the books, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson felt like it left much to be desired.

New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers competed for the slam dunk title on Sunday.

TBH this wasn’t the most exciting Slam Dunk competition I’ve ever seen. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2021

Toppin and Simons advanced to the championship round, but neither had a dunk that was particularly impressive or awe-inspiring.

Simons, a 6-foot-4 guard, is in his third season in the NBA. With C.J. McCollum out for the Blazers, Simons has gotten more playing time, and he has maximized the opportunity by shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range on the season.

Toppin, a 6-foot-9 big man, hasn’t gotten to play much for the Knicks, but is thought to have plenty of potential as an impact player in the future.

His Knicks are currently exceeding expectations, as they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record.