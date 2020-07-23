- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Suffers Injury in Lakers’ 1st Game in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dion Waiters Dazzles as He Scores First Lakers Bucket in Epic Fashion
- Kyle Kuzma Claps Back at Haters Saying He’s Unhappy With Dwindling Role on Lakers
- Report: Starting Lineup for Tonight’s Matchup Between Lakers and Mavericks Revealed
- Aaron Gordon Adamantly States Why LeBron James Deserves MVP Over Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Video: LeBron James Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Latest Shoe Nike LeBron 18
- Bleacher Report Predicts Paul George and Chris Paul Will Join Lakers by 2022
- LeBron James Warns NBA He’s Coming for Revenge: ‘Championship Mindset’ at All Times
- Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Conducts Powerful Social Justice Act in NBA Bubble
- LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden in Release of Video With Barack Obama
Kyle Kuzma Claps Back at Haters Saying He’s Unhappy With Dwindling Role on Lakers
-
- Updated: July 23, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma came back at the media for circling the rumor that he is unhappy with his role with the team.
“That’s more media people trying to push it,” Kuzma said to reporters this week. “But I’m just being me.”
Kuzma has seen his role reduced in his third NBA season. The 24-year-old has started just seven games in the 2019-20 season after starting 68 last season.
In addition, Kuzma has seen his numbers decline across the board.
This season, he is averaging just 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, which is nowhere near his production of 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from last year.
While Kuzma certainly has felt the effects of superstar Anthony Davis being added to the fold, he isn’t worried about his numbers or shots per game dropping.
“I’m honestly, I don’t even think about that and I don’t even care about it,” Kuzma said. “It’s all about this team game and that’s how we approach it. Obviously, I can score and get my own bucket but we’re just trying to play the right way.”
The Lakers will need Kuzma to be on top of his game if they want to make a run at an NBA title this season.
Recently, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised Kuzma, saying that the forward has “dominated” at practice since coming to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
The Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.