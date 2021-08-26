Kyle Kuzma speaks on key improvement he made to his game in final season with Lakers

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently spoke about some of the improvements that he felt he made last season.

“This offseason I’ve really done a great job of hammering my ball-handling,” Kuzma said. “I think last year with the Lakers, I did a great job of showing and being a willing passer, somebody that can get guys open and get guys open looks.”

Kuzma averaged just 1.9 assists per game last season, but he did display flashes of playmaking potential at times. That’s certainly an area where he could add a lot of value to his game going forward.

Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that brought superstar Russell Westbrook to L.A. It wasn’t surprising to see Kuzma dealt, but it marked the end of an era.

In the 2020-21 season, the former first-round pick averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Kuzma looked like a potential star during his first couple of seasons at the NBA level, but his performance over the past two years suggested otherwise.

He will now look to make an impact with a Wizards team that has a decent core in place. He figures to play a pretty substantial role with that team.