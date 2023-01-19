Kyle Kuzma shows LeBron James support as Bronny’s stock continues to rise

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny is one of the most polarizing basketball prospects in the world.

Some believe that the younger James is overrated because of who his father is, while others believe he is one of the best prospects out there and has what it takes to be an impactful player in the NBA.

Kuzma offered a message of support after seeing some recent highlights of the younger James, and the elder James later responded to his former teammate.

🙏🏾. We working over here my brother! The kid is SPECIAL! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2023

Plenty of people are wondering where the younger James will play his college ball, and Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times recently offered some insight into when to expect a decision.

“According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, James will make a decision on his college commitment after the season, and his top three schools are Ohio State [University] — his father’s favorite — USC (University of Southern California) and [University of] Oregon,” wrote Evans.

It’s important to note that all three of those schools are sponsored by Nike, who signed the Sierra Canyon School guard to an NIL deal back in October. Given his and his father’s relationships with Nike, it seems safe to say that there is little chance the younger James will end up at a school that is sponsored by Adidas or any other of Nike’s competitors.

The elder James has constantly talked about wanting to play with his eldest son on the same team in the NBA, but no one knows what will happen.

The 18-year-old still has plenty of time to develop his game before entering the league, and it seems like some coaches and scouts believe it’ll take some time for him to get truly ready for the highest level of basketball.

“Most coaches and scouts who spoke to The Athletic say Bronny might not be NBA-ready after two or even three years,” Dana O’Neil wrote in a deep dive regarding his recruitment. “He might develop into an NBA player, but the consensus is that it will take time. They say he needs reps against other high-caliber players to succeed, to fail, to adjust, to grow. That was how Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) and many others got to the NBA, but they question whether that pathway would sit well with Bronny and his family.”

The younger James still has a few games left in his high school career, so he has plenty of time to decide where he’s going to play his college ball. What’s certain is that he will get plenty of attention and media coverage wherever he chooses to go.