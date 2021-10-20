- Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook is ‘role player’ on Lakers
- Shaquille O’Neal says LeBron James will go down as the greatest NBA player of all time
- Kyle Kuzma revels in Lakers defeat in since-deleted Instagram post
- Anthony Davis’ message to Russell Westbrook after lackluster Lakers debut: ‘Be the reason why we traded for you’
- Damian Lillard issues 1-word affirmation of LeBron James’ stellar performance in Lakers opener
- Russell Westbrook’s moody 2-word response when asked what LeBron James told him after loss to Warriors
- Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Tuesday’s season opener vs. Warriors
- Shaquille O’Neal’s perfect 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid belittling Ben Simmons
- Rajon Rondo on his expectations for Anthony Davis this season: ‘Nothing less than MVP and a championship’
- Report: Lakers release extensive injury report for opening night matchup vs. Warriors
Kyle Kuzma revels in Lakers defeat in since-deleted Instagram post
-
- Updated: October 20, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma threw shade at the team in a since-deleted Instagram story.
Kyle Kuzma just posted and deleted this on IG 😬
(h/t @RealQuintonMayo ) pic.twitter.com/bLl1mey8R9
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 20, 2021
Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers, but he’s now a member of the Washington Wizards. He was traded from L.A. in the Russell Westbrook deal.
Kuzma had a rocky stint with the Lakers that featured some bright spots and low points. Overall, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during his time with L.A.
Based on his now-deleted post, it seems like he might have some negative feelings toward the organization.
The former first-round pick is hoping to have a strong 2021-22 season with Washington. The Wizards will open their campaign Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.
Washington is hoping to crack the playoffs for the second straight year.