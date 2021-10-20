Kyle Kuzma revels in Lakers defeat in since-deleted Instagram post

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma threw shade at the team in a since-deleted Instagram story.

Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers, but he’s now a member of the Washington Wizards. He was traded from L.A. in the Russell Westbrook deal.

Kuzma had a rocky stint with the Lakers that featured some bright spots and low points. Overall, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during his time with L.A.

Based on his now-deleted post, it seems like he might have some negative feelings toward the organization.

The former first-round pick is hoping to have a strong 2021-22 season with Washington. The Wizards will open their campaign Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Washington is hoping to crack the playoffs for the second straight year.