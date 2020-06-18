Kyle Kuzma, Odell Beckham Jr. Rage at Star-Studded Album Release Party in COVID-19 Danger Zone

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been really active on social media during quarantine.

However, it appears he is being active in person too despite coronavirus concerns. Kuzma was spotted at celebrity party with numerous other people on Wednesday, per TMZ.

“Odell Beckham, Kyle Kuzma and a TON of other people put social distancing to the wayside Wednesday night to party with Teyana Taylor,” TMZ reported. “And only about half the people were wearing masks!”

Multiple other major celebrities were also at the party. Some of the big names weren’t wearing masks, though.

“Cardi B was also at the party with Offset and Kulture — and you can see Cardi was partying mask-off too,” TMZ reported.

Kuzma, 24, is in his third year in Los Angeles.

The young pro has embraced the Hollywood life as he’s been linked to big parties, celebrity relationships and more.

Yet, the fame hasn’t derailed him from focusing on basketball. As a matter of fact, he recently clapped back at opposing players who want to sit out the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers currently hold the best record in the Western Conference. All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the team to major success.

As for Kuzma, his production is down from that of last year when he put up a career-high 18.7 points per contest. He is putting up just 12.5 points per game this season.

The 2019-20 season is set to restart in late July in Orlando, Fla.