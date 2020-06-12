Kyle Kuzma Claps Back at NBA Players Hesitant to Return: ‘Some of Us Want to Hoop’

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is ready to get back to action.

While reports have indicated that some players are hesitant about the NBA’s resumption idea, Kuzma declared that not everyone is part of that reluctant group.

Some of us want to hoop and compete don’t get that twisted…. https://t.co/GoRnvy6rzN — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 12, 2020

Kuzma, 24, has been extremely vocal about public matters lately.

While the NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign over three months ago due to the novel coronavirus, the league has found a way to resume the season.

However, not all players are sold on the ambitious plan due to the serious health risks related to the pandemic.

Kuzma, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to be part of the dubious batch. After all, he has a clear shot to win a championship this season.

The Lakers, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, are playing terrific basketball this season. Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the team to new heights.

As for Kuzma, his production is down from that of last year when he put up a career-high 18.7 points per contest.

On the current season, Kuzma is averaging up just 12.5 points per game.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.