Kyle Kuzma indicates he believes Wizards won trade by sending Russell Westbrook to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rough start to their 2021-22 season. They are currently winless after two regular season matches.

What’s probably more concerning is that Russell Westbrook’s fit with the team has been questionable so far.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma, who was part of the trade package that helped the Lakers land Westbrook, has been thriving with the Washington Wizards. He also explained why he believes that Washington made a “smart” move by executing the deal this past offseason.

“I mean, you gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times. If you have an opportunity to get five good basketball players for one, it makes sense. Granted, [Westbrook is] obviously a Hall of Fame player and everything. He’s an unbelievable player, don’t take that wrong,” Kuzma said. “But especially for a team like Washington, if you look at the track record from the past couple of years, it hasn’t necessarily been enough ballplayers here. … It’s smart, you have to do it if you’re a GM.”

The 26-year-old forward’s assertion probably stems from the fact that the Wizards are currently 2-0. Kuzma has been instrumental in Washington’s wins over the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, is looking to earn its first victory with Westbrook on the roster. It will be matching up against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.