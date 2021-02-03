Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been heavily criticized for quite some time now.

Kuzma has had to adjust arguably more than anyone on the squad over the last two seasons, and the fans haven’t exactly been kind to the 25-year-old during the process.

The Lakers are making an effort to be elite defensively this season. Kuzma, who has been criticized for his defense, couldn’t help but call out his haters on Instagram after locking up Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young on Monday night.

After being the Lakers’ second-leading scorer at 18.7 points per game during the 2018-19 season, the University of Utah product has had to figure out the best way to contribute after the team acquired Anthony Davis.

There’s no question it has been a rocky journey for Kuzma ever since Davis’ arrival, as he’s still trying to figure out where he fits in.

He signed a contract extension before the 2020-21 campaign, which has helped the situation, but he still seems to be a player without a defined role.

Kuzma is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.