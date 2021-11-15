After the Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers recently, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma took a brutal shot at the city of Cleveland.

Kyle Kuzma after beating Cavs: “It was the fans’ fault they lost, really,” Kuzma said. “There was a sign that said, ‘LeBron won Kuzma his ring,’ and they were just talking too much. Well, I told those guys, ‘Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be crap.’” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 11, 2021

Kuzma kept his feud with the city going on Monday.

City of Cleveland we have something in common 😅😭 nice too meet you https://t.co/4syPtvnKYS — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 15, 2021

Kuzma, who was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Wizards last offseason, won a title with L.A. in 2020. That season, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, his numbers went down a bit as he only collected 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Many people believe that Kuzma did not really contribute to the Lakers’ title run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble. That Lakers team beat the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals to capture the championship.

It will certainly be very interesting to keep up with this new rivalry between Kuzma and the city of Cleveland.

The 26-year-old has been having a solid season for his new team. In 12 games so far this season, Kuzma is averaging 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

He has helped the Wizards get off to a scorching 9-3 start. They have surprised many during the 2021-22 campaign and currently sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland and Washington will face off three more times throughout the course of this season. The next two matchups between the team will be in Washington, but Cleveland will host the Wizards in February of 2022.

Cavs fans will certainly have that game marked on their calendars and will be sure to heckle Kuzma throughout the entirety of the contest.