Kyle Kuzma Clowns Republican Politician Kelly Loeffler for Opposing Black Lives Matter Movement
- Updated: August 6, 2020
Before the NBA resumed the 2019-20 season, many players pledged to actively get involved in the fight for social justice.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma did his part on Wednesday by criticizing Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga. following some comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Ooops we got another “shut up and dribble” alert lol. https://t.co/ywMQ20TIhl
— kuz (@kylekuzma) August 5, 2020
Outside of politics, Loeffler has been the CEO of Bakkt, which is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange. In addition, she is the co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.
On Tuesday, several Dream players wore shirts with the message “Vote Warnock,” a reference to Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who is challenging Loeffler’s seat in this year’s election.
Like many in the GOP, Loeffler has been a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement. Most WNBA and NBA players have pledged their support to the civil right organization following the unjust murders of several African-Americans in recent months.
This is not the first time that Kuzma has taken a stand on hot-button political issues.
Just weeks ago, he took to social media to criticize President Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell for their response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In early June, Kuzma penned an article for The Players’ Tribune that talked about the systemic racism that Blacks continue to face, and the need for people of all races to take action.