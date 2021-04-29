- Kyle Kuzma clowns Anthony Davis after hearing Aaron Rodgers is ‘disgruntled’ with Packers
- LeBron James sends strong message to haters about his and Russell Westbrook’s legacies after Lakers game vs. Wizards
- LeBron James responds in hilarious fashion after heckler calls him ‘big baby’ during Lakers game
- Report: LeBron James not likely to return for Lakers this week
- Frank Vogel’s worrisome response when asked if LeBron James will return before playoffs for Lakers
- Ohio bar owner who demanded NBA to expel LeBron says he’s received overwhelming support and ‘never been busier’
- Markieff Morris’ hilarious response to hater that bashes him for bricking too many 3-pointers
- Richard Jefferson annihilates Skip Bayless for insinuating that he declared Kevin Durant better than LeBron James
- Dennis Schroder reveals stern demand LeBron James has given him amidst pending return
- Julius Erving says LeBron James isn’t on his top-2 all-time NBA teams because he led ‘charge in terms of superteams’
Kyle Kuzma clowns Anthony Davis after hearing Aaron Rodgers is ‘disgruntled’ with Packers
-
- Updated: April 29, 2021
Kyle Kuzma jokingly tweeted to LeBron James to check on the welfare of their teammate, Anthony Davis, following news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “disgruntled” with the team.
Yo @KingJames call @AntDavis23 make sure he hasn’t jumped off the cliff yet🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/YQzynQxAHb
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 29, 2021
Davis, who actually grew up in Chicago, evolved into a Packers fan because of the fact that some of his friends were members of the team.
Rodgers has played all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Packers and has led them to one Super Bowl title while winning the league MVP award on three occasions.
That level of excellence is something that Davis admires and is why he continues to go against the wishes of his own father in rooting for the Packers.
AD was asked how a kid from Chicago became a Green Bay fan: “My dad pulls his hair out every day trying to figure out why I’m a Packers fan.” AD wasn’t a big 🏈 guy growing up, but had some friends on the team when he eventually chose G.B.; he takes heat, but doesn’t care.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 14, 2020
Davis is presumably not suicidal about the situation and is likely focused on getting back into sync with the Lakers after returning from a lengthy absence.
James has also been off the court for an extended period, with Davis hoping that his teammate’s return comes as soon as possible.