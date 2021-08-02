Kyle Kuzma calls Kobe Bryant ‘greatest ever’ shortly after being traded from Lakers: ‘No question’

While Kyle Kuzma is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he offered his opinion that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is the greatest player ever.

Greatest ever no question https://t.co/hYOsgUdIXS — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 1, 2021

The 26-year-old Kuzma was dealt last week to the Washington Wizards in the deal that brought Russell Westbrook to the Lakers, ending Kuzma’s four seasons in the organization.

During the course of his time with the Lakers, Kuzma was able to interact with Bryant and use the wisdom gained from the latter’s 20 years of NBA experience to improve.

That connection was tragically ended forever in January 2020, when Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.

Of course, Kuzma’s ranking of Bryant above other Lakers legends like Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar might cause some to question Kuzma’s opinion.

Yet, it seems clear that Kuzma won’t be swayed by any attempt to change his opinion as he pursues new challenges as a member of the Wizards. Unlike the Lakers, the Wizards don’t figure to be in the hunt for an NBA title next season or in the near future.