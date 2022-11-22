Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia being stalked by man who has threatened to buy AK-47 and wants to make ‘Kobe-like child’

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is currently dealing with a terrifying situation.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old has been dealing with a stalker that has a criminal history involving guns.

The younger Bryant went to court on Monday to file a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the man first attempted to contact the younger Bryant two years ago, when she was just 17 years old and he was 30. She says that the man has been under the “delusion” that the two are romantically involved. However, she has met or been in contact with him.

“She says he has done everything he can to find her ever since, and she is living in constant fear. He showed up at her sorority house at USC,” wrote TMZ. “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ he also allegedly showed up at one of her classes and was roaming the building. “It gets much scarier. According to the docs, Kemp is in the process of buying at least one gun — the docs say the sale is imminent. The docs go on to say he has threatened to buy both an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock.”

Kemp reportedly has been arrested and/or convicted four times, including one that involved firearms.

The younger Bryant also claims that the stalker once sent her a disturbing DM saying, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.'” The documents obtained say that he was hoping to have a “Kobe-like child together.”

As many know, the elder Bryant passed away on Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion was beloved not only in Los Angeles, but the entire world. He was an icon overseas, especially in China, and his memory lives on today.

Hopefully his eldest daughter can put this nightmare behind her with the temporary restraining order she is looking for so she can continue her modeling career in peace.