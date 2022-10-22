Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003.

He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.

Garnett isn’t one to shy away from offering his thoughts on a wide variety of topics, and he recently said that he believes the league is now in the Curry era and not the James era.

Certainly, tons of NBA fans will be eager to offer their thoughts on Garnett’s take. Curry and James are two superstars that dominate conversations about the league nowadays. It seems like fans can’t talk about one of them without mentioning the other.

Garnett definitely makes a solid point. James and the Lakers are currently struggling once again after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign. On the other hand, Curry is fresh off another title with the Warriors, who look to be contenders once again this season.

The 15-time All-Star also recently praised Curry, saying that he thinks the two-time MVP is a top 10 player of all time.

“The man changed the game and where you shoot the ball from,” Garnett said. “That’s first. Secondly, he does it on a consistent basis. Every guard that’s under f—— six foot think they Steph Curry and shoot the ball.”

James and Curry have had multiple epic battles over the years and faced off against each other in four straight NBA Finals when James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, Curry and the Warriors came out on top in three of those series.

The two were able to face off against one another on Tuesday. The Lakers fell to the Warriors by a score of 123-109. Curry and James both put in solid performances, as Curry went for 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals while James recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

While James certainly has lots of respect for both Curry and Garnett, he’s likely currently more focused on getting the Lakers their first win of the season.

They have dropped their first two games of the campaign and do not have many things going for them. It could be another long season if things don’t change soon.

L.A.’s front office reportedly is expected to wait until 20 games into the season before revisiting the trade market, but that might be a little too long.

Wing depth and 3-point shooting continue to be an issue for the Lakers, and they have plenty of tough games coming up. They are set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in their next three games.