Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sends loving message to LeBron James after getting ripped apart in Game 2 vs. Suns

Late in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their playoff series, LeBron James got in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s face and implored him to shoot the ball when he’s open.

It seemed harsh at the time, but Caldwell-Pope made it clear that he has no hard feelings.

It’s this type of leadership from James that has helped earn him four NBA championship rings.

Thus far in the current playoff series, Caldwell-Pope has played poorly. However, he’s normally a very reliable 3-point shooter.

He delivered in that department in last year’s championship run, and he made 41.0 percent of his treys this season.

After their Game 1 loss, the Lakers looked like they were in trouble. Now, they possess the home court advantage and momentum in the series.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul, the leader of the Suns, is struggling due to an injured shoulder. He had only six points on 2-of-5 shooting on Tuesday.

Game 3 will be at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday.