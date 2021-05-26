- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sends loving message to LeBron James after getting ripped apart in Game 2 vs. Suns
- Video: Furious LeBron James rips into Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during Lakers-Suns Game 2
- Video: Anthony Davis picks up flagrant foul after kicking Jae Crowder directly in groin
- Report: Mavericks beat out Lakers in tiebreaker to earn higher pick in 2021 NBA Draft
- NBA issues lengthy statement on LeBron James not having to enter health and safety protocols
- Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers
- LeBron James’ former teammate challenges him to treat Chris Paul same way he used to treat Stephen Curry in NBA Finals
- Charles Barkley boldly says ‘nobody is afraid’ of Lakers
- Video: Kwame Brown eviscerates LeBron James for being ‘above’ COVID-19 health and safety protocols
- Video: Chris Paul leaves Game 1 against Lakers with scary injury
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sends loving message to LeBron James after getting ripped apart in Game 2 vs. Suns
-
- Updated: May 26, 2021
Late in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their playoff series, LeBron James got in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s face and implored him to shoot the ball when he’s open.
It seemed harsh at the time, but Caldwell-Pope made it clear that he has no hard feelings.
It’s this type of leadership from James that has helped earn him four NBA championship rings.
Thus far in the current playoff series, Caldwell-Pope has played poorly. However, he’s normally a very reliable 3-point shooter.
He delivered in that department in last year’s championship run, and he made 41.0 percent of his treys this season.
After their Game 1 loss, the Lakers looked like they were in trouble. Now, they possess the home court advantage and momentum in the series.
Meanwhile, Chris Paul, the leader of the Suns, is struggling due to an injured shoulder. He had only six points on 2-of-5 shooting on Tuesday.
Game 3 will be at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday.