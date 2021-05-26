- Video: Furious LeBron James rips into Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during Lakers-Suns Game 2
Video: Furious LeBron James rips into Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during Lakers-Suns Game 2
- Updated: May 25, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 on Tuesday, 109-102, and their mojo is coming back.
Late in the contest, LeBron James was seen yelling in the face of guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, imploring him to shoot the ball when he’s open.
“I WANT YOU TO SHOOT”
Bron hyping up KCP 🗣 pic.twitter.com/OOlbQ9kscg
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2021
Caldwell-Pope struggled in Game 1, and his Game 2 stats were also putrid: no points on 0-of-4 shooting from the field, all 3-pointers.
The Lakers will need him to reclaim his usually-hot shooting from downtown in order to win the series, let alone win the NBA championship.
James was still lacking his usual explosion due to his injured ankle, but he had a highly efficient 23 points to go along with nine assists.
Anthony Davis, meanwhile, redeemed himself after a weak Game 1 with 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots.
With the series tied at 1-1, the Lakers now hold the momentum heading back home for the next two contests.