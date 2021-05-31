- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides game-changing update on his health ahead of Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Anthony Davis’ latest injury
- Rich Paul says the Brooklyn Nets are the only team that can beat his Los Angeles Lakers
- Report: Lakers provide latest update on Anthony Davis’ status for rest of series vs. Suns
- Report: FC Barcelona has acquiring Marc Gasol at the top of their agenda for next season
- Report: Lakers provide devastating injury update on Anthony Davis
- Video: LeBron James throws down ridiculous off-the-backboard dunk over Suns defender
- Video: LeBron James says he’d rather retire than play for Orlando Magic
- Report: Lakers provide huge update on Anthony Davis’ availability for Game 4 vs. Suns
- Markieff Morris sends message of support to Clippers player as he breaks shooting slump
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides game-changing update on his health ahead of Game 5 vs. Suns
-
- Updated: May 31, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers could get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back in the lineup for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.
Caldwell-Pope missed the Lakers’ Game 4 loss on Sunday with a knee injury, but he will be listed as questionable for Game 5.
KCP said he’s feeling “much better” … The knee gets better every day. He’s questionable to play tomorrow, as they’ll evaluate him before the game.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 31, 2021
Getting Caldwell-Pope back in the lineup would be important for a Lakers team that could be without Anthony Davis on Tuesday.
This postseason, Caldwell-Pope has averaged just 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.
He is shooting a terrible 1-for-13 from the 3-point line in the playoffs, but the Lakers certainly could use him defensively on Suns star Devin Booker.
After winning back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series lead, the Lakers are looking to avoid falling behind 3-2 in a pivotal Game 5.
The Lakers and Suns will face off in Phoenix on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PST.