Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides game-changing update on his health ahead of Game 5 vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers could get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back in the lineup for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

Caldwell-Pope missed the Lakers’ Game 4 loss on Sunday with a knee injury, but he will be listed as questionable for Game 5.

KCP said he’s feeling “much better” … The knee gets better every day. He’s questionable to play tomorrow, as they’ll evaluate him before the game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 31, 2021

Getting Caldwell-Pope back in the lineup would be important for a Lakers team that could be without Anthony Davis on Tuesday.

This postseason, Caldwell-Pope has averaged just 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

He is shooting a terrible 1-for-13 from the 3-point line in the playoffs, but the Lakers certainly could use him defensively on Suns star Devin Booker.

After winning back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series lead, the Lakers are looking to avoid falling behind 3-2 in a pivotal Game 5.

The Lakers and Suns will face off in Phoenix on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PST.