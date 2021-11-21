Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is having a solid start to the season playing for the Washington Wizards.

He is currently averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and has started all 16 games for Washington. More importantly, he has been instrumental in the team’s 11-5 start.

Following the Wizards’ win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, Caldwell-Pope was asked by a reporter if he found satisfaction in his current team having a great season while the Lakers have “been a failure.”

After letting out a good laugh, the 28-year-old explained why there are no hard feelings after L.A. traded him as part of the deal for Russell Westbrook this past offseason.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who came over in the Westbrook deal, was asked by a reporter about the Lakers being "a failure." He couldn't help but laugh before giving a good answer about being in D.C. pic.twitter.com/g4ooEViJZt — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 21, 2021

“I’m happy where I’m at,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I wasn’t really too upset about what happened with the trade or anything. Brad (Bradley Beal) is a great friend. We always talked about playing with each other. So, it was no biggie for me. I’m already coming off a championship, and it’s time to move on.”

Before getting sent to the Wizards, Caldwell-Pope had played for four seasons in the Purple and Gold. He helped the Lakers win the championship in 2020. In that year’s playoffs, the 6-foot-5 wing player started all 21 games, averaging 10.7 points per contest.

It may still be too early in the season, but Washington has clearly benefited from the blockbuster trade. The team is currently tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have been struggling. They are just 8-9 in the standings and the chemistry between Westbrook and his new teammates is still a work in progress.

Only time will tell who really won the trade between the two organizations.