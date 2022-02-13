The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of missing out on the playoffs this season, as the team continues to struggle.

After beginning the season as a starter, Lakers wing Kent Bazemore now finds himself out of the team’s rotation. He issued a strong warning following the Lakers’ last game.

It’s hard being a competitor. Learning how to keep it separate. Like when Kobe created the “Black Mamba”. Going to be one hell of a story. #ChopWoodCarryWater — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) February 13, 2022

L.A. lost a heartbreaker to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. After the 117-115 defeat on the road, the Lakers stand at 26-31. They currently hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Many people were hoping that the organization would make a splash before the trade deadline, but the Lakers did not deal any of their players.

Bazemore was among those who were reportedly on the trade block. The 32-year-old has not played a single minute in any of the Lakers’ past four games.

This is Bazemore’s second stint in L.A. He first suited up for the Purple and Gold back in the 2013-14 season after the Warriors traded him midway into the campaign.

The Lakers signed him this past offseason in hopes of providing the team with a two-way player to complement its Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

However, Bazemore has not contributed much this season. He is only averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He has also been inefficient with his shooting, converting just 32.8 percent of his shots from the field.

L.A.’s next four games will be played at home. Hopefully, playing in front of the Lakers faithful can give the team a needed boost.