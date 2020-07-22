- Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Conducts Powerful Social Justice Act in NBA Bubble
- LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden in Release of Video With Barack Obama
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sued for Alleged Stabbing: ‘I’m Gonna Stick This Knife Through Your Teeth and Cut Your Throat Out’
- Jared Dudley Opens Up on Biggest Obstacle Inside NBA Bubble: ‘Not Being Around a Female’
- Vast Majority of ESPN Panel Predicts That LeBron James Will Win at Least 1 More Title in Career
- Report: Alex Caruso Decides to Skip Sister’s Wedding in Order to Protect Lakers and Focus on Title Chase
- Anthony Davis and Danny Green List Numerous Reasons as to Why LeBron James Deserves MVP
- Anthony Davis Gives Compelling Reason Why He Deserves This Year’s Defensive Player of the Year
- Anthony Davis Identifies Key Area Lakers Have Been Looking to Improve Upon in NBA Bubble
- Anthony Davis Sends Lakers Twitter Into Frenzy as He Screams ‘Purple Till the Day I Die’
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sued for Alleged Stabbing: ‘I’m Gonna Stick This Knife Through Your Teeth and Cut Your Throat Out’
-
- Updated: July 22, 2020
The son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adam, is being sued for allegedly stabbing his neighbor, according to TMZ.
The younger Abdul-Jabbar reportedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times on June 9 and was subsequently arrested.
The 28-year-old allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old neighbor, Raymond Winsor, after he urged the younger Abdul-Jabbar to help his elderly grandmother with chores.
The younger Abdul-Jabbar then exploded in anger, according to Winsor.
“Shut your f—— mouth or I’m gonna stick this knife through your teeth and cut your throat out,” the younger Abdul-Jabbar allegedly said.
Winsor says he suffered a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma as a result of the ensuing altercation. The 60-year-old also spent three days in the hospital following the incident.
No criminal charges have been filed against the younger Abdul-Jabbar, and his family has yet to comment on the situation.
The elder Abdul-Jabbar played 14 seasons with the Lakers and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Hopefully, the six-time NBA champion can find his son the help he needs after this troubling incident.