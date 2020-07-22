Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sued for Alleged Stabbing: ‘I’m Gonna Stick This Knife Through Your Teeth and Cut Your Throat Out’

The son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adam, is being sued for allegedly stabbing his neighbor, according to TMZ.

The younger Abdul-Jabbar reportedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times on June 9 and was subsequently arrested.

The 28-year-old allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old neighbor, Raymond Winsor, after he urged the younger Abdul-Jabbar to help his elderly grandmother with chores.

The younger Abdul-Jabbar then exploded in anger, according to Winsor.

“Shut your f—— mouth or I’m gonna stick this knife through your teeth and cut your throat out,” the younger Abdul-Jabbar allegedly said.

Winsor says he suffered a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma as a result of the ensuing altercation. The 60-year-old also spent three days in the hospital following the incident.

No criminal charges have been filed against the younger Abdul-Jabbar, and his family has yet to comment on the situation.

The elder Abdul-Jabbar played 14 seasons with the Lakers and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Hopefully, the six-time NBA champion can find his son the help he needs after this troubling incident.