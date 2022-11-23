A judge has signed off on a temporary restraining order for Natalia Bryant against her alleged stalker, according to TMZ Sports.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It was reported earlier this week that the younger Bryant was dealing with a stalker that had a criminal history.

The younger Bryant will receive court-ordered protection from 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, who has been under the delusion that the two are in a relationship, according to the younger Bryant.

According to TMZ, the harassment from Kemp towards the 19-year-old has been going on for two years and is escalating. The troubled young man has reportedly even gone so far as to show up on the University of Southern California’s campus, where the younger Bryant is currently a student.

“She says he recently showed up at USC, creeping around buildings where she’s taking classes,” TMZ reported. “He’s even shown up at her sorority house.”

Kemp has a criminal history, and it’s one that involves the use of firearms, making it even more important that the younger Bryant get protection from the 32-year-old.

“According to court docs, Kemp has been convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving a firearm,” TMZ reported. “Cops say he’s in the process of buying a gun, and he’s made clear on social media he’s interested in an AK-47 and/or a fully automatic Glock.”

The restraining order requires that Kemp stay at least 200 yards away from the younger Bryant, her school, sorority house, car, home and job.

It’s good to see the 19-year-old getting some kind of protection from Kemp before the situation escalates any further.

The Bryant family has been through a lot the past few years since the passing of the elder Bryant on Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

During his playing career, the elder Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. He will forever be one of the most important figures in Lakers history, as he led the team to tremendous success during his career.

The Lakers legend won five NBA titles with the franchise, becoming a beloved figure by fans and players across the NBA for his relentless work ethic.

Hopefully the court-order protection for the younger Bryant will keep her safe from Kemp and allow her to move on with her life from this disturbing experience.