Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most visible social activists in all of sports, but it has also opened him up to lots of criticism.

Republican senator John Kennedy posted a tweet and a video scolding James for his tweet about an Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black teen.

When an Ohio officer used force to rescue a victim, NBA star LeBron James tweeted a picture, saying: “YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY.” Do reactions like this encourage violent extremism? Well, DHS Sec. Mayorkas said he wouldn’t have posted this. So there’s your answer. pic.twitter.com/tduhfzPf9Q — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 12, 2021

During the incident in question, the Black teen who was shot was apparently about to stab another individual. It’s an open debate whether the officer was right to use deadly force on her.

James’ controversial tweet came on the heels of a much less controversial tweet in which he showed his gratitude over Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, being found guilty for murdering George Floyd, a Black man.

The four-time MVP has been outspoken about social and racial issues in recent years. Although he has received his share of criticism for having the chutzpah to speak out on such issues, he has also been applauded by many.

James is currently rehabbing from a severely sprained ankle. He is hoping to return to the Lakers’ lineup before the end of the regular season and help them win a second straight NBA championship this summer.