On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was a frustrating game for L.A., as LeBron James committed a flagrant-1 foul at one point on Sixers superstar Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid was visibly in pain and went down hard on his back after being fouled. LeBron was called for a flagrant 1 and Embiid stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/LSOVsgVy5f — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021

Embiid feels that James should’ve been assessed as flagrant-2 penalty instead for the hard foul.

Joel Embiid said he believed LeBron James should've received a flagrant 2 for his foul that caused Embiid to fall and land very hard on his back. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 28, 2021

The Lakers fell behind early and trailed for most of the contest. They made a late rally and briefly took the lead with seconds left, only to lose on a Tobias Harris game-winning field goal.

James had a strong game with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists, but it wasn’t enough.

The Lakers will continue their seven-game road trip tomorrow when they face off against the Detroit Pistons.