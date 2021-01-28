- Joel Embiid says LeBron James should’ve received a flagrant 2 for pushing him while airborne
- Video: LeBron James commits dangerous flagrant foul on Joel Embiid after nearly getting posterized
- Danny Green explains why it’s ‘unfair’ to compare Ben Simmons to LeBron James
- Stephen Curry pays incredible #GirlDad tribute to Kobe Bryant for Warriors-Wolves game
- Joel Embiid to pay special tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during Lakers-76ers matchup
- LeBron James roars back at Georgia’s attempt to limit absentee voting
- Dwyane Wade’s 1-word reaction to potential Bradley Beal trade to Lakers
- ‘The message never delivered’: Ice Cube’s son recounts tragic story of trying to text Kobe Bryant after he died
- Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from one of Gianna’s best friends
- David Griffin: ‘LeBron is the only player in the NBA whose presence alone makes you a Finals contender’
Joel Embiid says LeBron James should’ve received a flagrant 2 for pushing him while airborne
-
- Updated: January 28, 2021
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.
It was a frustrating game for L.A., as LeBron James committed a flagrant-1 foul at one point on Sixers superstar Joel Embiid.
Joel Embiid was visibly in pain and went down hard on his back after being fouled.
LeBron was called for a flagrant 1 and Embiid stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/LSOVsgVy5f
— ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021
Embiid feels that James should’ve been assessed as flagrant-2 penalty instead for the hard foul.
Joel Embiid said he believed LeBron James should've received a flagrant 2 for his foul that caused Embiid to fall and land very hard on his back.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 28, 2021
The Lakers fell behind early and trailed for most of the contest. They made a late rally and briefly took the lead with seconds left, only to lose on a Tobias Harris game-winning field goal.
James had a strong game with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists, but it wasn’t enough.
The Lakers will continue their seven-game road trip tomorrow when they face off against the Detroit Pistons.