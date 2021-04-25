Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James is one of the most idolized players in the NBA.

As a matter of fact, even Lakers owner Jeanie Buss considers the four-time MVP to be a superhero.

“I like to say he’s like the closest thing to a superhero I’ve ever met,” Buss said on a recent episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast. “In that, he’s so powerful and strong and smart, but he does things for the good.”

James, 36, joined the Lakers during the summer of 2018.

Although he wasn’t able to take the team to the playoffs in his first year with the franchise, he delivered a championship during the 2019-20 season.

Furthermore, James served the Lakers during a turbulent series of events in 2020. The veteran guided the team through the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the COVID-19 pandemic and social justice uproar.

There’s no question Buss adores the four-time champion. In fact, she believes James is already one of the most all-time important Lakers in franchise history despite his short tenure with the organization.

The superstar, who has been out of action due to an ankle injury, could return to the floor as soon as next week.