JaVale McGee offers sharp response to report that he enjoyed playing with LeBron James over Stephen Curry

Former Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee made an effort to clarify a recent comment he made about playing with LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

In the initial comment, the big man said he enjoyed playing with James more than he enjoyed playing with Curry.

McGee was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2018. Curry was a key part of helping the team capture back-to-back titles.

In 2018, McGee joined the Lakers, who endured a disappointing season after signing James as a free agent during the offseason.

However, the Lakers added Anthony Davis in 2019 and went on to capture the championship in 2020.

Earlier this month, McGee moved on once again by signing with the Phoenix Suns, who reached the NBA Finals this past season.

McGee has never been shy about expressing his feelings on social media. Clearly, he wanted to clarify his past comments about playing alongside two of the best players in the game.