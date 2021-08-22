- JaVale McGee offers sharp response to report that he enjoyed playing with LeBron James over Stephen Curry
- Carmelo Anthony details incredible story of him and Kobe Bryant going to ‘war’ in 2009 Western Conference Finals
- LeBron James lets haters know how much he could score if he really wanted to
- Channing Frye blasts ‘old-a-s’ Lakers, says there’s ‘not enough balls to go around’
- JaVale McGee says he enjoyed playing with LeBron James on Lakers more than he did with Stephen Curry on Warriors
- Ted Nugent claims LeBron James could ‘save 10,000 Black lives’ but instead is ‘fanning the flames’ of the system
- Report: Lakers reveal full schedule for 2021-22 season
- Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots
- Report: Marc Gasol ‘not a lock’ to return to Lakers for upcoming season
- LeBron James and Kobe Bryant featured alongside other NBA stars in epic mural
JaVale McGee offers sharp response to report that he enjoyed playing with LeBron James over Stephen Curry
-
- Updated: August 22, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee made an effort to clarify a recent comment he made about playing with LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
In the initial comment, the big man said he enjoyed playing with James more than he enjoyed playing with Curry.
Dont let the click bate skew the narrative. https://t.co/VPtFDlTKdO pic.twitter.com/gAzNm02Ncr
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) August 22, 2021
McGee was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2018. Curry was a key part of helping the team capture back-to-back titles.
In 2018, McGee joined the Lakers, who endured a disappointing season after signing James as a free agent during the offseason.
However, the Lakers added Anthony Davis in 2019 and went on to capture the championship in 2020.
Earlier this month, McGee moved on once again by signing with the Phoenix Suns, who reached the NBA Finals this past season.
McGee has never been shy about expressing his feelings on social media. Clearly, he wanted to clarify his past comments about playing alongside two of the best players in the game.