Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee has had a lengthy NBA career. He has been able to play with some of the best players in the world, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

When asked who he enjoyed playing with more, McGee leaned towards the four-time NBA champion.

“I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers,” McGee admitted to a fan who asked about which superstar he enjoyed teaming up with more.

McGee spent two seasons with James and the Lakers, averaging 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 62.8 percent from the field. The 33-year-old was able to help James and the Lakers win an NBA title during the 2019-20 season.

In total, James and Curry have faced off 39 times throughout their NBA careers. 22 of those matchups have come in the postseason, and one matchup came last season in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

James and Curry competed against each other four consecutive times in the NBA Finals, with Curry winning three of the four matchups.

It’s interesting to read that McGee prefers playing with James over Curry. One can only wonder why he enjoyed playing with James more.

Prior to joining the Lakers, McGee spent two seasons with Curry and the Warriors, winning two titles. This offseason, McGee signed a one-year deal to join the Suns.