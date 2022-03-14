Jason Williams clarifies his Lakers rankings: ‘KOBE BEAN BRYANT is the greatest LAKER EVER!!!’

Former NBA guard Jason Williams made some controversial comments regarding the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, saying he wasn’t sure if Bryant was a top five Laker of all time.

However, Williams clarified those comments in an Instagram post, as he declared that Bryant is the greatest Laker ever. Williams explained that his previous comments were related to players who had worn a Lakers jersey for at least one season.

In that context, Williams had LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all above Bryant in his rankings. However, in terms of just Lakers play, Williams put Bryant above the rest.

Over his storied NBA career, Bryant was named to 18 All-Star teams and won two scoring titles. He was a five-time NBA champion and won the NBA Finals MVP award two times.

He spent his entire career with the Lakers, and Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his amazing achievements during his career.

While there are several players that have worn a Lakers jersey that are in the Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt that Bryant had a massive impact on the Lakers franchise.

During his playing career, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. He will forever be one of the most important figures in Lakers history, as he led the team to tremendous success during his career.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January of 2020. His legacy has continued to live on throughout the NBA, and it’s nice to see Williams joining in on the praise for the Lakers legend.