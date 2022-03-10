Jason Williams on Kobe Bryant: ‘I’m not even sure he’s on the top 5 of the all-time greatest Lakers’

The late great Kobe Bryant has received many posthumous honors, and many fans and experts alike have concluded that the Los Angeles Lakers legend was one of the very best players in the history of the league.

However, one person who does not really agree with the idea that idea is former NBA guard Jason Williams. Williams recently spoke about where he personally places Bryant on his list of all-time greats.

Surely, his answer is going to ruffle some feathers.

Jason Williams and Chltwn32 don’t have Kobe ranked very high in their All-Time players list 😳 Where do you have Kobe All-Time? pic.twitter.com/PaFuc23muF — Players Choice (@PlayersChoice_) March 7, 2022

“Kobe’s not as high on my list as people would really think he should be,” Williams said. “I’m not even sure he’s on the top five of the all-time greatest Lakers.”

It’s an interesting take, and as a former NBA player, Williams certainly has the right to express his opinion.

Ironically, while Bryant’s most ardent fans would likely get upset by Williams’ take on the Lakers legend, Bryant himself would probably love it.

After all, Bryant spent his entire career looking for new ways to fuel his competitive fire. It’s just one of the many reasons he accomplished so very much during his time in the NBA.

During his illustrious career, Bryant won five NBA titles, two scoring titles, one league MVP award and two Finals MVP awards.

Over 20 seasons, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He joined the Hall of Fame shortly after his tragic passing.

Despite Williams’ somewhat controversial ranking of Bryant, he surely still holds a great deal of respect for everything the 18-time All-Star accomplished.