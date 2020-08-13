Jared Dudley Unveils Which Lakers Player Has Best Room in NBA Bubble

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley recently broke down which Lakers have the best room in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Dudley didn’t exactly choose one specific room, but praised Dion Waiters, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their different styles.

“Dion’s got a great vibe to his room, different hookah,” Dudley said. “Bron has OCD, where it’s super clean and very nice and spacious. Kuz has the night cap of the stars and all that. It depends on what kind of vibe you’re going for. I like AD’s and Bron’s rooms, because they got the candles. I had my wife send me some candles. I got my room smelling good now.”

Waiters is one of the most recent additions to the Lakers roster, but he clearly has meshed with Dudley and the vibe he is looking for in the bubble.

While James hinted that there were off-court issues going on with the team, the Lakers have persevered to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Dudley, 35, has provided a veteran presence for the Lakers this season. He has appeared in 44 games this year, starting one.

The Boston College product has averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game this season.

He and the Lakers will look to keep the positive vibes going as they attempt to make a run at an NBA title this postseason.