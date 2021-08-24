Jared Dudley sent a special message to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers thanking them for helping him win an NBA title before his retirement.

Dudley, who accepted a coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks under former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, is stepping away from his playing career.

Man what a ride! 14 yr NBA career capped off by winning a NBA championship with the @Lakers! Just want to thank GOD for blessing me, also want to personally thank @KingJames @AntDavis23 @JeanieBuss and the Lakers organization,Without Bron and AD I don’t join LAL or wing a 💍 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 24, 2021

I been preparing this moment for a long time! From deep talks With Nash, Hill, Shaq, Bron, Booker, Beal, AD, Giannis the list goes on.. Very excited to Join the MAVS and JKidd staff! Perfect fit and opportunity… Time to get to work — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 24, 2021

The Lakers won the NBA title during the 2019-20 season with Dudley on the roster, but it was James and Davis who carried the team to victory.

James already sent Dudley a message of congratulations after he accepted the coaching position in Dallas.

During his career, Dudley averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.