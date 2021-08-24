   Jared Dudley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers after accepting Mavs coaching position - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Jared Dudley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers after accepting Mavs coaching position

Jared Dudley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers after accepting Mavs coaching position

LeBron James and Jared Dudley Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Dudley sent a special message to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers thanking them for helping him win an NBA title before his retirement.

Dudley, who accepted a coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks under former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, is stepping away from his playing career.

The Lakers won the NBA title during the 2019-20 season with Dudley on the roster, but it was James and Davis who carried the team to victory.

James already sent Dudley a message of congratulations after he accepted the coaching position in Dallas.

During his career, Dudley averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.