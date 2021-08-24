- Report: Mavericks in ‘advanced discussions’ to hire former Lakers forward Jared Dudley as assistant coach
- Lakers team up with hospital for incredible gesture in honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday
- Lakers hilariously paying retired All-Star almost as much as Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard combined
- LeBron James offers 2 stories on Instagram to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday
- Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking birthday message to Kobe
- Kent Bazemore says the Lakers giving up on him to pursue Carmelo Anthony in 2014 ‘lit a fire’ under him
- Carmelo Anthony dedicates touching birthday post to Kobe Bryant
- Report: Lakers interested in trading for Jeremy Lamb
- Malik Monk relishing the opportunity to play with the Lakers’ Big 3
- Video: Russell Westbrook throws out 1st pitch at Dodgers game
Report: Mavericks in ‘advanced discussions’ to hire former Lakers forward Jared Dudley as assistant coach
-
- Updated: August 24, 2021
With Jared Dudley’s NBA playing career winding down, the veteran now appears ready to enter the coaching ranks as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.
The team and Dudley are reportedly in advanced talks to bring the NBA veteran in as a member of its coaching staff.
With the Lakers no longer expected to bring him back as a player, as @ChrisBHaynes reported last week, Dallas has pursued Dudley to begin his coaching career in a prominent role on Jason Kidd’s staff.
Kidd and Dudley, of course, worked together in L.A. for the past two seasons. https://t.co/YmC5NevbFd
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 24, 2021
New Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was a Lakers assistant coach over the past two seasons and seems to have been impressed with Dudley’s ability to connect with his fellow teammates.
Dudley turned 36 last month and only saw action in 12 regular season games during the 2020-21 campaign.
The Lakers were apparently not looking to bring him back after signing him to minimum deals for each of the past two seasons.
Dudley’s ability to adapt to new situations was seemingly a constant during his 14 seasons in the NBA, as he played for seven different teams.
Kidd’s hiring by the Mavericks was part of an overhaul for the franchise, which included bringing in a new president of basketball operation in Nico Harrison.
The Mavericks have been knocked out in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in each of the past two seasons, both times by the Los Angeles Clippers.