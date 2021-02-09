- Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis has become a lot more ‘vocal’ and ‘demanding’ of his teammates
Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis has become a lot more ‘vocal’ and ‘demanding’ of his teammates
- Updated: February 9, 2021
Since coming to the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2019, superstar big man Anthony Davis has seemingly improved his game.
According to teammate Jared Dudley, he has also improved his leadership skills.
“He’s a lot more vocal, a lot more demanding of his teammates to play at a certain level,” Dudley told The Athletic. “That’s one thing I’ve definitely seen. Calling stuff out. I saw him breaking down a film clip with Montrezl [Harrell], pulling off stuff he’s doing wrong defensively, trying to help him and ways to prop him up.
“I didn’t see that the year before.”
Davis was already one of the league’s premier players during his seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. But in his first season with the Purple and Gold last season, it seemed that he took things to a higher level.
The University of Kentucky product joined a truly elite club by shooting over 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line during last year’s NBA Finals.
Although Davis has gotten off to a slow start this season, he has picked things up as of late.
His improved leadership was evident earlier in the campaign when he publicly admonished his team for playing poor defense in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Lakers bounced back by winning eight of their next nine contests.