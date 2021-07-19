- Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stunning realization on LeBron James being courtside for Game 5 of Finals
- Updated: July 19, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Bucks titan Giannis Antetokounmpo reflected on James being in attendance by recalling when the four-time MVP made his first Finals appearance.
Giannis on LeBron James being courtside for Game 5: “First time he was in the Finals was 2007, I wasn’t playing basketball. That’s crazy to think about.”
— Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) July 19, 2021
James, 36, went to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career as member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.
The then-youngster took the Cavs to the final round but couldn’t top the mighty San Antonio Spurs. As a matter of fact, the Cavs got swept by the Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals.
As for Antetokounmpo, his first NBA Finals appears to be heading in a different direction. The Bucks hold a 3-2 lead over the Suns as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 6.
The international standout stamped Game 5 with a thunderous dunk right in front of James in Phoenix. Antetokounmpo is averaging a monster 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the series.
The Lakers were bounced in the first round of the 2021 by the Suns.