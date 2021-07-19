   Giannis Antetokounmpo's stunning realization on LeBron James being courtside for Game 5 of Finals - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Bucks titan Giannis Antetokounmpo reflected on James being in attendance by recalling when the four-time MVP made his first Finals appearance.

James, 36, went to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career as member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007.

The then-youngster took the Cavs to the final round but couldn’t top the mighty San Antonio Spurs. As a matter of fact, the Cavs got swept by the Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals.

As for Antetokounmpo, his first NBA Finals appears to be heading in a different direction. The Bucks hold a 3-2 lead over the Suns as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 6.

The international standout stamped Game 5 with a thunderous dunk right in front of James in Phoenix. Antetokounmpo is averaging a monster 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the series.

The Lakers were bounced in the first round of the 2021 by the Suns.