   Jared Dudley said he expects Anthony Davis to go for lofty achievement this season
Jared Dudley said he expects Anthony Davis to go for lofty achievement this season

Anthony Davis Lakers

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to a five-year deal for the star to return to Los Angeles.

Davis signing a max contract with the Lakers was likely the final piece in what has been a successful offseason for the defending champs.

Now, Jared Dudley expects Davis to be an MVP candidate this season.

Davis was named to the All-NBA First Team this past season along with teammate LeBron James.

James and Davis have formed arguably the best superstar duo in the NBA and will be together for the next few seasons.

Last season, Davis averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The seven-time All-Star will look to make Dudley’s expectations come true this season, as he continues to try to add to an already impressive resume during his career.