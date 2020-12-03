Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to a five-year deal for the star to return to Los Angeles.

Davis signing a max contract with the Lakers was likely the final piece in what has been a successful offseason for the defending champs.

Now, Jared Dudley expects Davis to be an MVP candidate this season.

Jared Dudley says he's expecting Anthony Davis to gun for MVP this season. "I'm expecting AD to go for the MVP. I'm expecting AD to set the tone early on. He should've been DPOY." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 3, 2020

Davis was named to the All-NBA First Team this past season along with teammate LeBron James.

James and Davis have formed arguably the best superstar duo in the NBA and will be together for the next few seasons.

Last season, Davis averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The seven-time All-Star will look to make Dudley’s expectations come true this season, as he continues to try to add to an already impressive resume during his career.