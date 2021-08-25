- Jared Dudley reveals most memorable experiences he will take away from time with Lakers
Jared Dudley reveals most memorable experiences he will take away from time with Lakers
- Updated: August 25, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley recently agreed to a coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks.
In the aftermath, he has been spending a lot of time on social media expressing his gratitude for many folks around the NBA. On Wednesday, he reflected on his time with the Lakers.
Laker nation is insane 🔥🙌🏽 , Championship, playing with Bron and AD! https://t.co/NOI1EelFi9
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 25, 2021
It sounds like Dudley loved L.A.’s passionate fanbase during his time with the team. Additionally, it sounds like he enjoyed playing alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Of course, it also looks like the Lakers’ 2020 championship was a very special achievement for him. Dudley’s decision to end his playing career was likely made easier by the fact that he managed to win a title during his playing career. Every player wants to accomplish that goal.
During his time with the Lakers, Dudley averaged just 1.3 points per game over limited minutes. However, the consensus was that he was a great player to have in the locker room.
For his career, Dudley averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was a solid player during his prime years. He will now look to make an impact in his new role with the Mavericks.