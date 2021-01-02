   Jared Dudley offers to send jersey to fan who wants to use stimulus check to buy one - Lakers Daily
Jared Dudley Lakers

Veteran Jared Dudley is a treasure for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The forward recently offered to send Lakers apparel to a fan who wanted to purchase Dudley’s jersey with money from a stimulus check related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dudley, 35, is one of the most respected elders in the league.

The journeyman has played for several teams during his time in the NBA. He has career averages of 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Last season, Dudley earned the first championship of his career with the Lakers. The veteran barely played during the Lakers’ title run, but he served as guiding voice and trusted leader on the bench.

Off the court, Dudley loves interacting with fans on social media. In addition, he’s not afraid to voice his opinion and converse about controversial topics.

The Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.