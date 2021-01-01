Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley sounded off on the NBA after it handed out some hefty fines to James Johnson, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin for their scuffle in a recent game between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Johnson and Cody Martin ended up exchanging words and pushing one another before being separated, but there were no punches thrown.

Things get chippy between the Mavs and Hornets 👀 pic.twitter.com/clqKRaMsUj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2020

Still, Johnson reportedly was fined $40,000 while Cody Martin and Caleb Martin were also hit with big fines.

Dudley took to Twitter to share his views on the league’s decision.

I know NBA players make a lot of money but getting fined 40k and 25k with no punches being thrown is crazy.. You can get a tech, talk crazy to a ref, cussed him out and it’s only 2500.. But pushing a player body is 40 and 25k.. Naw bruh! It’s getting out of control https://t.co/PcrSVg8dAT — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 1, 2021

While there is no place in the game for players to be fighting, Dudley has a point.

In this situation, the players’ tempers flared, but nothing really got out of control. There certainly have been worse incidents between teams in the past.

While Dudley brings light to the situation, it is doubtful that much comes out of it in this instance.

However, it’s possible that the NBA and players could have a meaningful conversation about these fines going forward.