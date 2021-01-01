   Jared Dudley sounds off on NBA handing out exorbitant fines that are 'getting out of control' - Lakers Daily
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley sounded off on the NBA after it handed out some hefty fines to James Johnson, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin for their scuffle in a recent game between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Johnson and Cody Martin ended up exchanging words and pushing one another before being separated, but there were no punches thrown.

Still, Johnson reportedly was fined $40,000 while Cody Martin and Caleb Martin were also hit with big fines.

Dudley took to Twitter to share his views on the league’s decision.

While there is no place in the game for players to be fighting, Dudley has a point.

In this situation, the players’ tempers flared, but nothing really got out of control. There certainly have been worse incidents between teams in the past.

While Dudley brings light to the situation, it is doubtful that much comes out of it in this instance.

However, it’s possible that the NBA and players could have a meaningful conversation about these fines going forward.