The journey to defend an NBA title has already begun in Los Angeles, with Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley already seeing ways for his team to improve its roster.

Dudley recently appeared on the “Load Management” podcast and predicted that the Lakers will add two or three weapons for next season.

"We're gonna add 2-3 pieces next year… we got cap space. We're gonna be better next year." – @JaredDudley619 says the Lakers roster will be adding more weapons 👀

“The team that we had, we’re going to be better next year,” Dudley said.

The veteran also predicted that superstar Anthony Davis will wait to sign an extension with the Lakers so that the team can make other smaller acquisitions first.

“When it comes to the money, you think Jeanie Buss is worried about that, man?” he concluded.

Clearly, Dudley is feeling confident about the Lakers’ plans to improve. If their sights are set on winning another title, which they clearly are, improving may be a necessity.

Next season, the Golden State Warriors are expected to reclaim their spot amongst the best teams in the league with the return of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. On top of that, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be a major contender for the title thanks to superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Considering the field was already deep this season, next year is sure to be a battle from start to finish.

Without a doubt, the Lakers will have to be a very strong side next season if they want to repeat as NBA champions. Luckily, it looks like Dudley is very confident that they’ll be able to make the necessary additions to be just that.