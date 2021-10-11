James Ennis’ hilarious message hinting that Lakers should sign him amidst winless preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled so far in the preseason, and arguably the biggest culprit has been the issues on defensive end.

In response, James Ennis posted a tweet that seemed to suggest that L.A. should sign him to rectify its defensive issues.

I play defense sign me already lol — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) October 11, 2021

Granted, the Lakers haven’t played their full complement of players yet in the exhibition season. But it seems to be no excuse for their weak defense.

They have given up no fewer than 117 points in each of their four preseason games, and they have allowed over 120 points in three of the four contests.

Ennis is a 6-foot-6 forward who has been a free agent since the conclusion of last season. He may not be a game changer, but he does have the ability to defend and hit 3-pointers.

The Lakers have a lack of small forwards who have the legitimate height and size to guard the NBA’s premier players at that position. Their one player other than LeBron James who does fit that description, Trevor Ariza, is out for at least two months after undergoing surgery.

The Lakers reportedly showed some interest in Ennis during the offseason. Only time will tell if they end up taking a flyer on him.