Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s confidence is on another level.

As a matter of fact, the youngster believes the Nuggets should be up on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Jamal Murray: "We feel like we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 23, 2020

Murray, 23, played a huge a role in helping the Nuggets defeat the Lakers, 114-106, in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The University of Kentucky product put up 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a game-high 43 minutes on the floor. In addition, he connected on huge 3-pointers in final minutes of regulation to thwart a furious Lakers rally.

The Nuggets lost a nail-bitter to the Lakers in Game 2.

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis knocked down a buzzer-beater to silence the Nuggets in Game 2. The Nuggets would have won Game 2 if Davis had missed the big shot.

Now, Murray and the Nuggets have a chance to tie the series up on Thursday night.