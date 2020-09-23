- Jamal Murray sends bold message to Lakers after Nuggets take Game 3
Jamal Murray sends bold message to Lakers after Nuggets take Game 3
- Updated: September 23, 2020
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s confidence is on another level.
As a matter of fact, the youngster believes the Nuggets should be up on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
Jamal Murray: "We feel like we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest."
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 23, 2020
Murray, 23, played a huge a role in helping the Nuggets defeat the Lakers, 114-106, in Game 3 on Tuesday night.
The University of Kentucky product put up 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a game-high 43 minutes on the floor. In addition, he connected on huge 3-pointers in final minutes of regulation to thwart a furious Lakers rally.
The Nuggets lost a nail-bitter to the Lakers in Game 2.
Lakers superstar Anthony Davis knocked down a buzzer-beater to silence the Nuggets in Game 2. The Nuggets would have won Game 2 if Davis had missed the big shot.
Now, Murray and the Nuggets have a chance to tie the series up on Thursday night.