Jalen Rose destroys Skip Bayless by bringing up his embarrassing high school basketball career

- Updated: August 16, 2022
One big story in the basketball world over the last 24 hours has been the way in which polarizing sports pundit Skip Bayless offered a backhanded compliment to 17-year-old basketball prospect Bronny James.
Of course, James’ father LeBron is the face of the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar leader.
Bayless has already come under fire from countless fans on social media, and on Tuesday, former NBA player Jalen Rose clowned Bayless in his own way.
Rose reminded Bayless of his uninspiring career as a high school basketball player.
Jalen Rose would like to remind you Skip Bayless averaged 1.4 points in high schoolpic.twitter.com/mAmLmcgAEX
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) August 16, 2022
“Nobody should be overcritical of high school players, in particular those of professional athletes” he said. “Especially if you were a junior in high school and only averaged 1.4 points.”
Bayless is a media figure who people simply seem to love to hate, and this latest story proves that fact.
Now that Rose has pulled out the hilarious haymaker of bringing up Bayless’ own forgettable basketball career, it will be interesting to see if more people pile on or simply agree that the funniest joke has been made and the basketball world can collectively move on.