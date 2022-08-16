- Skip Bayless offers backhanded compliment after seeing Bronny James throw down viral poster dunk
Skip Bayless offers backhanded compliment after seeing Bronny James throw down viral poster dunk
- Updated: August 15, 2022
Bronny James, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, recently threw down a highlight dunk during a game in Paris, and many were pretty impressed.
BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022
However, Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless wanted to see more.
Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022
Bayless is regarded by most as someone who indiscriminately criticizes the elder James, although, on occasion, the commentator has given him some high, genuine praise.
The younger James is about to enter his senior year of high school. He attends Sierra Canyon School, a private institution located in the San Fernando Valley.
He has already received interest from several strong college basketball programs, and he will be spending the next several months pondering the official offers he will receive.
However, there are questions about whether the younger James is a legitimate NBA prospect.
He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, and unlike his father, who is one of the greatest physical specimens in basketball history, he is pretty small by NBA standards, at least right now.
NBA veteran forward Thaddeus Young recently said that although the 17-year-old may not be an elite prospect, he is “solid as hell” and praised his skill set.
The younger James will be eligible to enter the NBA draft in 2024 when he will be 19 years of age.
His father has made it clear he wants to play a season on the same team as him. It is unknown how the Lakers would be able to draft or acquire him, or if the elder James would have to join another team in order to get his wish.