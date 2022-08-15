Stephen Curry’s mind-blown reaction to seeing Bronny James throw down filthy poster dunk

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry showed some major love to Bronny James following his insane poster slam at the Euro Tour.

James flew through the left side of the lane before using his right hand to posterize the defender trying to keep up with him.

James, who plays his high school basketball for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, showcased elite athleticism on the play that will undoubtedly help him at the next level.

James should have several suitors at the collegiate level, and it was reported by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi that several elite programs, including the University of California Los Angeles and University of Southern California, are pursuing James.

“Although it’s still relatively early in the recruiting process, there is a strong feeling he will take the college route as opposed to the G League Ignite or other developmental leagues,” Biancardi wrote. “He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, [University of] Michigan, Ohio State [University] and [University of] Oregon, among others.”

It’s no surprise that James is such a gifted basketball player, as his father LeBron is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

A four-time champion, the elder James has excelled in every level of the sport, and he’s had his fair share of battles with Curry in the NBA Finals.

The two NBA stars clearly have a mutual respect for each other, and Curry’s support of the younger James is really cool to see.

As the younger James continues his basketball journey, fans can expect to see more highlight-reel plays from him. Until he makes his commitment to where he will play at the next level, the younger James is going to be one of the hottest commodities in the high school ranks.